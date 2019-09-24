How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: EFL Cup, La Liga, Serie A and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Sept. 24
Serie A
Brescia vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+
La Liga
Barcelona vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m on beIN Sports
League Cup
Tottenham vs. Colchester United, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester City vs. Preston North End, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Sept. 25
La Liga
Mallorca vs. Atletico Madrid, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports
Valencia vs. Getafe, 2 p.m. on beIN Sports
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A
Inter vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+
League Cup
Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester United vs. Rochdale, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Sept. 26
La Liga
Eibar vs. Sevilla, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A
Torino vs. Milan, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
