How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: EFL Cup, La Liga, Serie A and more

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).


All times are U.S./Eastern

Sept. 24

Serie A
Brescia vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+

La Liga
Barcelona vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m on beIN Sports

League Cup
Tottenham vs. Colchester United, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester City vs. Preston North End, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Sept. 25

La Liga
Mallorca vs. Atletico Madrid, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports
Valencia vs. Getafe, 2 p.m. on beIN Sports
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A
Inter vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+

League Cup
Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester United vs. Rochdale, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Sept. 26

La Liga
Eibar vs. Sevilla, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A
Torino vs. Milan, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

