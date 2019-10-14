How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: France vs. Turkey, Portugal vs. Ukraine and more

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

On Monday, all eyes are on Euro qualifying as teams like France and Portugal hope to punch their tickets to next summer's tournament. 


All times are U.S./Eastern

Oct. 14

Euro qualifying
Bulgaria vs. England, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Ukraine vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m. on TUDN USA
France vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

