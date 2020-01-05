How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Liverpool vs. Everton, FA Cup schedule and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Saturday, Jan. 4
La Liga
Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Betis, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports
Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
FA Cup
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11 a.m. on ESPN+
-
FA Cup scores: Villa, Brighton bounced
Newcastle couldn't beat third-division Rochdale
-
Barca vs. Espanyol preview
Barca faces its regional rival on the road expecting to win
-
Real Madrid vs. Getafe preview
Los Blancos are looking to stay hot in the league
-
Harry Kane has tear in hamstring
It's another blow to what's been a disastrous season for Tottenham
-
Liverpool runs PL unbeaten streak to 37
Liverpool is getting closer to matching the streak of Arsenal's Invincibles
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted