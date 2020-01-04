How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton in FA Cup
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Saturday, Jan. 4
La Liga
Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports
Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
FA Cup
Manchester United vs. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester City vs.Port Vale, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
-
