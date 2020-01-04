How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton in FA Cup

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).



All times are U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

La Liga

Getafe vs. Real Madrid, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports

Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

FA Cup

Manchester United vs. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Manchester City vs.Port Vale, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+