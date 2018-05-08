How to stream Premier League games online, watch on TV: Arsenal vs. Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham
The Premier League is in action midweek and here's how you can watch all of it
Midweek Premier League action on Wednesday features many of the big clubs in England making up matches that had to be rescheduled due to domestic cup participation. There's Arsene Wenger's last match in charge of Arsenal, while Chelsea, Tottenham and champs Manchester City will also play.
Here's how you can watch Wednesday's action:
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
When: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town
When: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Manchester City vs. Brighton
When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
