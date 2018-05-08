How to stream Premier League games online, watch on TV: Arsenal vs. Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham

The Premier League is in action midweek and here's how you can watch all of it

Midweek Premier League action on Wednesday features many of the big clubs in England making up matches that had to be rescheduled due to domestic cup participation. There's Arsene Wenger's last match in charge of Arsenal, while Chelsea, Tottenham and champs Manchester City will also play. 

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's action:

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

When: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town

When: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Manchester City vs. Brighton

When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

When: 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App


