How to stream soccer online, watch on TV: Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, USMNT, Liga MX and more
Here are the upcoming games on TV
Here are the listings for soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1 and various others can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are US/Eastern
Monday, Jan. 28
2:45 p.m.
Deportivo Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano on beIN Sports
3 p.m.
Barnet vs. Brentford on ESPN+
Tuesday, Jan. 29
2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Cardiff on NBC Sports Gold
Fulham vs. Brighton on NBC Sports Gold
Huddersfield vs. Everton on NBC Sports Gold
Wolves vs. West Ham on NBC Sports Gold
Milan vs. Napoli on ESPN+
3 p.m.
Man. United vs. Burnley on NBCSN
Newcastle vs. Man. City on NBC Sports Gold
Wednesday, Jan 30
11:30 a.m.
Fiorentina vs. Roma on ESPN+
1:30 p.m.
Real Betis vs. Espanyol in Copa del Rey on beIN Sports
2:45 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Juventus on ESPN+
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea on NBCSN
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace on NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester on NBC Sports Gold
Tottenham vs. Watford on NBC Sports Gold
Barcelona vs. Sevilla in Copa del Rey on beIN Sports
Thursday, Jan. 31
3:30 p.m.
Girona vs. Real Madrid in Copa del Rey on beIN Sports
Saturday, Feb. 2
7:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle on NBCSN
9:30 a.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich on FS2
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund on FS1
10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Watford on NBC Sports Gold
Burnley vs. Southampton on NBC Sports Gold
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield on NBCSN
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham on NBC Sports Gold
Everton vs. Wolves on NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m.
Schalke vs. Borussia M'gladbach on FS2
Barcelona vs. Valencia on beIN Sports
2:30 p.m.
Juventus vs. Parma on ESPN+
2:45 p.m.
Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla on beIN Sports
3:30 p.m.
USMNT vs. Costa Rica on FOX and Univision Deportes
8 p.m.
Leon vs. Cruz Azul on Univision Deportes
Tigres vs. Santos on ESPN Deportes
10:06 p.m.
Tijuana vs. Toluca on FS1
Sunday, Feb. 3
9 a.m.
Nimes vs. Montpellier on beIN Sports
Leicester City vs. Manchester United on NBCSN
10 a.m.
Real Betis vs. Atletico Madrid on beIN Sports
11:30 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal on NCSN
12 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Freiburg on FS2
Inter vs. Bologna on ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m.
Eibar vs. Girona on beIN Sports
1 p.m.
Pumas vs. Monterrey on Univision Deportes
2:30 p.m.
Roma vs. Milan on ESPN+
2:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alaves on beIN Sports
3 p.m.
Lyon vs. PSG on beIN Sports Connect
Monday, Feb. 4
3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool on NBCSN
