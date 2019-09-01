How to stream, watch: Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, Premier League, La Liga
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Saturday, Aug. 31
Premier League
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
La Liga
Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports
Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m. on FS2
Serie A
Juventus vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Rai Italia and ESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 1
MLS
Seattle vs. LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
LAFC vs. Minnesota, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Premier League
Everton vs. Wolves, 9 a.m. on NBCSN
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Valencia vs. Mallorca, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports
Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports
Villarreal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Superliga
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 4 p.m. on TyC Sports
