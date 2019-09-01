How to stream, watch: Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, Premier League, La Liga

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). 

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:

All times are U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31

Premier League
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga
Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga
Dortmund vs. Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Serie A
Juventus vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Rai Italia and ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1

MLS
Seattle vs. LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
LAFC vs. Minnesota, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Premier League
Everton vs. Wolves, 9 a.m. on NBCSN
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Valencia vs. Mallorca, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports
Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports
Villarreal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Superliga
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 4 p.m. on TyC Sports

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories