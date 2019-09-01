How to stream, watch: Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, Premier League, La Liga

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

All times are U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 31



Premier League

Liverpool vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga

Dortmund vs. Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Serie A

Juventus vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Rai Italia and ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1

MLS

Seattle vs. LA Galaxy, 6:30 p.m. on FS1

LAFC vs. Minnesota, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Premier League

Everton vs. Wolves, 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Valencia vs. Mallorca, 11 a.m. on beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar, 1 p.m. on beIN Sports

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Superliga

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 4 p.m. on TyC Sports