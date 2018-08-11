How to stream, watch soccer: TV listings for Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and more

Here's the listings for world soccer matches in the United States, from Europe to South America.

All times are US/Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 12

Premier League

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 8:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Southampton vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

Ligue 1

PSG vs. Caen, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Germany Super Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m. on FS2

MLS

Toronto vs. New York City FC, 4 p.m. on ESPN

DC United vs. Orlando City, 8 p.m. on FS1

Seattle vs. Dallas, FS1

SuperLiga Argentina

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres, 10 a.m. on Fanatiz

Huracan vs. River Place, 7 p.m. on Fanatiz

Liga MX

Pumas vs. Pachuca, 5 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Guadalajara vs. Santos, 7 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul, 9:06 p.m. on FOX Deportes