How to stream, watch soccer: TV listings for Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and more

Here are the upcoming games on TV

Here's the listings for world soccer matches in the United States, from Europe to South America. 

All times are US/Eastern

Sunday, Aug. 12

Premier League
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 8:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Southampton vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

Ligue 1
PSG vs. Caen, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Germany Super Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich, 2:30 p.m. on FS2

MLS
Toronto vs. New York City FC, 4 p.m. on ESPN
DC United vs. Orlando City, 8 p.m. on FS1
Seattle vs. Dallas, FS1

SuperLiga Argentina
Boca Juniors vs. Talleres, 10 a.m. on Fanatiz
Huracan vs. River Place, 7 p.m. on Fanatiz

Liga MX
Pumas vs. Pachuca, 5 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Guadalajara vs. Santos, 7 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul, 9:06 p.m. on FOX Deportes

