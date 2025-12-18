The 2025 Supercoppa Italiana is taking place this week in Saudi Arabia as the four best teams of the 2024-25 season will meet in a final four format starting from Thursday while the final will take place on Monday. Napoli vs. AC Milan will open the semifinal action, while Inter vs. Bologna will follow on Friday, as the 16th matchday of the Serie A season will feature only six fixtures this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the 2025 edition of the Supercoppa Italiana:

Which teams are involved?

There are four teams involved in the final four of the Supercoppa, a format that started off in 2023 when it was introduced for the first time in Italy and hosted by Saudi Arabia:

Napoli: 2024-25 Serie A winners

2024-25 Serie A winners Bologna: 2024-25 Coppa Italia winners

2024-25 Coppa Italia winners Inter: 2024-25 Serie A runners-up

2024-25 Serie A runners-up AC Milan: 2024-25 Coppa Italia runners-up

How to watch Napoli vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Thursday, Dec. 18 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 18 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +180; Draw +200; AC Milan +170

How to watch Bologna vs. Inter, odds

Date : Friday, Dec. 19 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 19 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Saud University Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bologna +480; Draw +280; Inter -170

When is the final taking place?

The final will take place on Monday, Dec 22, at 2 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

Who won last year?

Last year's edition saw an incredible comeback from AC Milan, who won the Supercoppa Italiana final 3-2 against Inter after an intense second half, where they scored three goals to defeat the side then coached by Simone Inzaghi, which managed to go up 2-0 shortly after halftime. Tammy Abraham's winning goal during stoppage time gave then-Rossoneri manager Sergio Conceicao his first trophy at the club, seven days after he replaced Paulo Fonseca on the bench of the Italian giants ahead of the tournament.

Team news

There is some major news ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana final four as Romelu Lukaku was included in the Napoli squad travelling to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by manager Antonio Conte. The Belgian striker suffered a muscular injury on Aug.16 that prevented him from playing the first months of the 2025-26 season and Napoli were forced to sign another striker in the last days of the summer transfer window, when they signed Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on loan with an obligation to buy for $70 million. Lukaku is unlikely to play the semifinal against AC Milan but this is a first sign he's coming back soon.

Elsewhere, Inter right wing-back Denzel Dumfries has undergone surgery on his ankle injury and will be sidelined for at least three months, with a return expected in March. The decision to proceed with surgery was made in agreement with the club, which is now likely to sign another winger during the winter transfer window. This move also comes amid awareness of Dumfries' $25 million release clause, set to become active in the summer of 2026 and potentially attractive to several European clubs. Something similar is about to happen for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who will undergo surgery this week and will miss at least two months of action. AC Milan are also likely to sign a striker in the January transfer window, regardless of what happens with Gimenez.