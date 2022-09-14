The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb @ AC Milan

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Dinamo Zagreb will be playing AC Milan at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Dinamo Zagreb collected three points with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their previous leg. AC Milan tied Salzburg 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Dinamo Zagreb (three points) leads Group E, while AC Milan (one point) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Dinamo Zagreb would keep them securely in first. A win for AC Milan would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Salzburg should they also win).

