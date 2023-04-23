Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lecce @ AC Milan

Current Records: Lecce 6-10-14, AC Milan 15-8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Lecce have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against AC Milan at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Lecce fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

Lecce haven't won a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Sampdoria could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

AC Milan, on the other hand, haven't lost since March 18th and they too continued that trend. They played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Bologna. AC Milan's goal came from Tommaso Pobega at minute 40, while Bologna's was scored by Nicola Sansone in the first.

The draws set Lecce's record at 6-10-14 and AC Milan's at 15-8-7. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

AC Milan are a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -205 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

