The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Napoli @ AC Milan

Current Records: Napoli 5-0-1; AC Milan 3-1-2

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

AC Milan will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Round of 16, they will now face off against Napoli in a Champions League quarter-finals showdown at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 12th at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. If the game is anything like their high-scoring 4-0 victory last Sunday, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

AC Milan haven't lost a Champions League match since October 25, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game back in March. Neither they nor Tottenham Hotspur could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Napoli put the hurt on Eintracht Frankfurt with a sharp 3-0 loss back in March. For those of you keeping count, this is Napoli's fifth stomp in this tournament.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Napoli let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one attempt at their own goal. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, allowed eight.

AC Milan ran their score all the way up to four goals the last time these two played, a feat they'll look to repeat. Will they succeed, or do Napoli have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Napoli are a slight favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +159 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

