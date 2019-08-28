How to watch Ajax vs. APOEL: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
How to watch Ajax vs. APOEL soccer game
Who's Playing
Ajax (home) vs. APOEL (away)
What to Know
Things couldn't be any closer for Ajax and APOEL as they enter the second leg of the playoff round vying for group stage qualification. This past Tuesday, neither Ajax nor APOEL could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie. That means the winner of this leg will advance. In the case of another tie, APOEL wins so long as they score (away games rule); otherwise, the two teams will play two 15-minute extra periods.
The teams will square at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28th at Johan Cruijff ArenA. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Ajax vs. APOEL
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Follow: CBS Sports App
