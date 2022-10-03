The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Ajax

What to Know

Napoli and Ajax will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 4 at Johan Cruijff Arena as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Napoli collected three points with a 3-0 win over Rangers in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Ajax lost 2-1 to Liverpool two weeks ago. Right now, Napoli (six points) leads Group A, while Ajax (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Ajax can prevent Napoli from accumulating any more points. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

