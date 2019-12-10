How to watch Ajax vs. València: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Ajax (home) vs. València (away)

What to Know

Ajax and Valencia are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Johan Cruijff Arena. Ajax won 2-0 against Lille two weeks ago. Valencia is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Ajax (ten points) leads Group H, while Valencia (eight points) is in second place in the group. This is a big matchup for the teams since they are both engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase.

How To Watch

  • Who: Ajax vs. València
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
