How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-7; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-7-3
What to Know
Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (both 1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.
On Sunday, Arsenal and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Brighton lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Brighton is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Watch This Game Live
