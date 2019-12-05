How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arsenal (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)

Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-7; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-7-3

What to Know

Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (both 1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, Arsenal and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Brighton lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Brighton is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch