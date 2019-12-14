Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Premier League prediction, pick, live stream, TV channel, preview

Sunday is a big day in the Premier League for the city of Manchester. Manchester United starts the day with a big clash against Everton, but the game of the week follows later in the day as Arsenal an Manchester City meet in London. Both teams have top talent but also issues in defense that are keeping them from where they want to be -- City atop the table and Arsenal in the top four. Three massive points hang in the balance with a draw doing little for either, which should make for an exciting match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Date : Sunday, Dec. 15



: Sunday, Dec. 15 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arsenal: Just one win in four games since Freddie Ljungberg took over for Arsenal. Again, the defense is just awful. They need to invest heavily in January or probably won't even sniff the top six, let alone the top four. Too much quality in attack that needs to be balanced out with an improved defense.

Manchester City: City is 17 points back of Liverpool, and they really can't afford any more slip-ups. If they end up getting as far down as 20 points, you can consider City as no longer a contender to win the league. That adds quite a bit of pressure to everything, so let's see how the players handle it with some key player missing.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City prediction

City is just too talented in attack for Arsenal's defense to really compete.

Pick: Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1