The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Manchester City 15-4-3; Arsenal 16-2-3
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Arsenal is 0-11-1 against Manchester City since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Arsenal 0.78, Man City one), so any goals scored will be well earned.
Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur four weeks ago, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal bagged a 2-0 win. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Man City lost 2-1 to the Red Devils.
Arsenal's victory brought them up to while Man City's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Arsenal is 11-1-2 after wins this season, and Man City is 2-0 after losses.
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- Online streaming: Peacock
Series History
Manchester City won 11 meetings and tied one meeting in their last 12 contests with Arsenal.
- Jan 01, 2022 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 28, 2021 - Manchester City 5 vs. Arsenal 0
- Feb 21, 2021 - Manchester City 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Oct 17, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jun 17, 2020 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Dec 15, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Feb 03, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 12, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Mar 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 05, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Apr 02, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Dec 18, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Arsenal 1