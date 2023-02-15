The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Arsenal

Current Records: Manchester City 15-4-3; Arsenal 16-2-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Arsenal is 0-11-1 against Manchester City since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Arsenal 0.78, Man City one), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Arsenal got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur four weeks ago, but Tottenham never followed suit. Arsenal bagged a 2-0 win. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Man City lost 2-1 to the Red Devils.

Arsenal's victory brought them up to while Man City's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Arsenal is 11-1-2 after wins this season, and Man City is 2-0 after losses.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Arsenal vs. Manchester City When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Manchester City won 11 meetings and tied one meeting in their last 12 contests with Arsenal.