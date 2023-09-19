The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

PSV @ Arsenal

Current Records: PSV 0-0-0, Arsenal 0-0-0

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Online Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal will kick off their Champions League run against PSV at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Emirates Stadium.

Last year Arsenal lost in the Group Stage of the Europa League to Sporting CP. Likewise, PSV was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Arsenal is a huge favorite against PSV, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -265 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Arsenal and PSV both have 1 win in their last 2 games.