How to watch Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Arsenal

Current Records: Sheffield United 8-6-8; Arsenal 6-6-10

What to Know

Sheffield United is headed to at Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a win in their last meeting. Sheffield will head out on the road to face off against Arsenal at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The Blades have a defense that allows only 0.95 goals per game, so Arsenal's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Sheffield and West Ham United last week, but Sheffield stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal and Crystal Palace tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The last time the two teams met in last October, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 1-0. Will the Blades repeat their success, or does Arsenal have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.