The Premier League is back in action on Friday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Arsenal

Current Records: Southampton 6-5-20, Arsenal 23-5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Arsenal are 4-2 against Southampton since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Arsenal will be playing at home against Southampton at 3:00 p.m. ET. Arsenal are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since February 15th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor West Ham United could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Arsenal's two goals came from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, while West Ham United got theirs from Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Southampton recently, and their contest on Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They fell to Crystal Palace 2-0. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Southampton were shut out in the second half.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Friday. We'll see if Southampton are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Arsenal are a huge favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -557 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

