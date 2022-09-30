The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Arsenal

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-0-2; Arsenal 6-1

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Tottenham one, Arsenal one), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Everything went Spurs' way against Leicester City two weeks ago as they made off with a 6-2 win. The score was all tied up at the break 2-2, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brentford last week and took the game 3-0.

Tottenham and Arsenal split their matches last season, with Arsenal claiming a 3-1 victory and Tottenham retaliating with a 3-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC Universo USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal +105; Draw +250; Tottenham +250

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last 12 games against Arsenal.