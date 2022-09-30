The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-0-2; Arsenal 6-1
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Tottenham one, Arsenal one), so any goals scored will be well earned.
Everything went Spurs' way against Leicester City two weeks ago as they made off with a 6-2 win. The score was all tied up at the break 2-2, but Tottenham was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brentford last week and took the game 3-0.
Tottenham and Arsenal split their matches last season, with Arsenal claiming a 3-1 victory and Tottenham retaliating with a 3-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal +105; Draw +250; Tottenham +250
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last 12 games against Arsenal.
- May 12, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Sep 26, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Mar 14, 2021 - Arsenal 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 06, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 12, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 01, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Mar 02, 2019 - Arsenal 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 02, 2018 - Arsenal 4 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
- Feb 10, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 18, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 30, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Nov 06, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Arsenal 1