The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Arsenal

Current Records: West Ham United 9-3-6, Arsenal 12-4-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: Emirates Stadium

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.

On Saturday, West Ham kept a clean sheet against Man United. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Man United. West Ham's two goals came from Jarrod Bowen at minute 72 and Mohammed Kudus at minute 78.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Gabriel Magalhaes scored for Arsenal at minute four, while it was Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous who put Liverpool on the board at minute 29.

West Ham is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3-6 record this season. Arsenal's record now sits at 12-4-2.

Series History

Arsenal has won 7 out of their last 10 games against West Ham United.