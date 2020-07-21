Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Arsenal 13-9-14; Aston Villa 8-21-7
What to Know
Aston Villa will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Arsenal. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Villa Park. Allowing an average of 1.83 points per game, Villa has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
This past Thursday, the Lions and Everton tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Liverpool 2-1.
This is a critical fixture for Villa as the squad is trying to claw its way out of the third-to-last spot.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- When: Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App