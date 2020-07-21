Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Arsenal 13-9-14; Aston Villa 8-21-7

What to Know

Aston Villa will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Arsenal. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Villa Park. Allowing an average of 1.83 points per game, Villa has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

This past Thursday, the Lions and Everton tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Liverpool 2-1.

This is a critical fixture for Villa as the squad is trying to claw its way out of the third-to-last spot.

How To Watch