How to watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Burnley (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 1-4-1; Burnley 2-2-2
What to Know
Aston Villa will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Since Villa's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, the Lions lost 3-2 to Arsenal. As for Burnley, they kept a clean sheet against Norwich City. Burnley walked away with a 2-0 victory.
Burnley's win lifted them to 2-2-2 (eight points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 1-4-1 (four points). We'll see if Burnley can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Juventus vs. SPAL preview
Juve hopes to catch Inter in the standings this weekend
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Madrid derby headlines the weekend of action in the Spanish league
-
Barcelona vs. Getafe preview
Barca hits the road again where it had a rough outing last weekend
-
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's game
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are coming off a seven-goal performance in the EFL Cup
-
NYCFC crushes Atlanta
Three goals in 21 minutes gave the hosts the three points
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time