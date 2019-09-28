How to watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-4-1; Burnley 2-2-2

What to Know

Aston Villa will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Since Villa's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, the Lions lost 3-2 to Arsenal. As for Burnley, they kept a clean sheet against Norwich City. Burnley walked away with a 2-0 victory.

Burnley's win lifted them to 2-2-2 (eight points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 1-4-1 (four points). We'll see if Burnley can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch