How to watch Aston Villa vs. Everton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Everton (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 0-2-0; Everton 1-0-1

What to Know

Aston Villa will square off against Everton at 3 p.m. ET this past Friday at Villa Park. Villa continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight match.

Last Saturday, they fell a goal short of Bournemouth, losing 1-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Villa.

Everton left their first contest against Watford this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Everton made off with a 1-0 win over Watford. Watford can consider this payback for the 0-1 loss they dealt Everton the last time the teams encountered one another.

Everton's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 (four points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 0-2 (zero points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Villa bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch