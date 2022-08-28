The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Aston Villa

Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2

What to Know

Aston Villa lost both of their matches to West Ham United last season on scores of 1-4 and 1-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park.

It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Villa was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Lions fell to Crystal Palace 3-1.

Meanwhile, West Ham came up short against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Villa +130; Draw +240; West Ham +210

Series History

West Ham United won four meetings and tied two meetings in their last six contests with Aston Villa.