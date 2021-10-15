The Premier League is back in action this weekend after two weeks off for the international break.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Wolverhampton 3-4; Aston Villa 3-3-1

What to Know

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first match of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Wolverhampton should still be riding high after a victory, while the Lions will be looking to get back in the win column.

Last week, Villa fell a goal shy of Tottenham Hotspur, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Wolverhampton and Newcastle United two weeks ago, but Wolverhampton stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Villa won their first match against Wolves 1-0 last season, but Wolverhampton managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +125, Draw +225, Wolves +235

Series History

Wolverhampton have won two out of their last four games against Aston Villa.