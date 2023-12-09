Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Atalanta

Current Records: AC Milan 9-2-3, Atalanta 6-2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

AC Milan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Atalanta at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on AC Milan, who comes in off a win.

AC Milan faced off against Frosinone for the first time this season, and AC Milan walked away the winners. They came out on top against Frosinone by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. The result kept AC Milan happy, as they haven't lost a game since November 4th.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Atalanta on Monday, but the final result did not. They suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Torino. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Atalanta, who hasn't won a game since October 30th.

AC Milan's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2-3. As for Atalanta, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-2-6 record this season.

AC Milan was able to grind out a solid victory over Atalanta when the teams last played back in February, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for AC Milan since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atalanta is a slight favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +145 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Atalanta.