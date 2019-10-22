How to watch Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlético Madrid (home) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (away)

What to Know

Bayer Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Wanda Metropolitano on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Bayer Leverkusen lost 3-0 to Juventus two weeks ago. On the other hand, Atlético Madrid collected three points with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their previous leg.

Right now, Bayer Leverkusen (zero points) is last in Group D, while Atlético Madrid (four points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Bayer Leverkusen needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Atlético Madrid will be. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch