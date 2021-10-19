Paramount+Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ as two of the competitions top title contenders square off in Group B action.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Atlético Madrid

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Atletico Madrid will be playing Liverpool at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid collected three points with a 2-1 win over AC Milan in their previous leg. Likewise, Liverpool won 5-1 against Porto three weeks ago. Right now, Atletico Madrid (four points) is in second place in Group B, while the Reds (six points) lead the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch