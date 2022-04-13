The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Atlético Madrid
What to Know
Atletico Madrid is out to make up for their matchup last Tuesday. They fell a goal shy of Manchester City in the first leg, losing 1-0. Now behind on aggregation, Atletico Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.
The teams will square off for a spot in the semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 13th at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
- TV/Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Atletico Madrid +410; Draw +260; Manchester City -135
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Liverpool vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+