The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Atlético Madrid

What to Know

Atletico Madrid is out to make up for their matchup last Tuesday. They fell a goal shy of Manchester City in the first leg, losing 1-0. Now behind on aggregation, Atletico Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.

The teams will square off for a spot in the semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 13th at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Atletico Madrid +410; Draw +260; Manchester City -135

Wednesday's broadcast schedule