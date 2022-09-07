The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Viktoria Plzen @ Barcelona

What to Know

Barcelona is set to face off against Viktoria Plzen in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Spotify Camp Nou. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

This is Barcelona's first Champions League match of the season. Viktoria Plzen is coming off of a 2-1 second-leg victory over Qarabag two weeks ago.

Barcelona made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. They were later eliminated from the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals. As for Viktoria Plzen, they didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves.

Coming in with fresh legs, Barcelona appears to have the advantage. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

