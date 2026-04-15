The winners of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid now know that they'll face the reigning champions of the Champions League in Paris Saint-Germain if they make it to the semifinals of the competition. But before they can think about that, there's the slight task of getting through the second leg of their tie in Germany.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -182; Draw +425; Real Madrid +350

After the first leg, Bayern will feel good about their one-goal lead, but it's one that could've been larger if they were able to finish their chances. A clinical side with the ball, they'll still stay on the front foot at home, especially with Madrid's backup keeper Andriy Lunin struggling in the first leg. Bayern did need Manuel Neuer to stand on his head in their own net, which they won't want to need in the second leg, but even in a shootout, when you have Luis Diaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, you'll like your chances.

For Real Madrid, while the attack is getting back to health with the return of Jude Bellingham to the XI, defense and Federico Valverde will be critical in this match. The Madrid midfielder was held without a shot in the first leg, but his drives from outside the box and creativity have been pushing Alvaro Arbeloa's side forward recently. They'll need everything that they can get to defeat Vincent Kompany's team, and while Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are always up for matches of this magnitude, they can't will the team forward alone, facing such a well-coached unit.

At full health, these teams are among the top contenders to win the entire competition, but needing to take the pitch without Thibaut Courtois in net does set back the defense, forcing everyone else to be perfect. That wasn't the case in the first leg, and it'll be even harder to do away from home, but Madrid have defied the odds before.

Prediction

Bayern Munich will get off to an early start behind the hot form of Kane, and once that happens to open up the game, Real Madrid will throw everything that they can forward, but despite coming close to coming all the way back, they'll have to settle for a draw, which won't be enough. Score: Bayern Munich 2, Real Madrid 2