Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will do battle at Allianz Arena on Saturday in Bundesliga's Der Klassiker, which could have an impact on this season's title race with the hosts already behind Bayer Leverkusen as the visitors seek a UEFA Champions League spot. Both are in the UCL quarterfinals, but that is not enough to stop Bayern from losing out on a 12th consecutive German title with the DFB Pokal already gone for Thomas Tuchel's men too. Leverkusen lead by 10 points so even a win is not enough to truly close the gap, but anything will do right now against traditional rivals Dortmund. Bayern won 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park earlier this season for 16 wins from 20 meetings with BVB and European form is the only thing protecting Edin Terzic ahead of this clash. Dortmund need to keep up their recent run of four straight wins with RB Leipzig in action before this one even takes place.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, March 30 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Watch: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bayern -250; Draw +450; Dortmund +500



Team news

Bayern: Harry Kane is back in training while Aleksandar Pavlovic is also operational and Tuchel will hope to have Leroy Sane and Manuel Neuer at his disposal. Sacha Boey is out, as is Noussair Mazraoui. Raphael Guerreiro is also struggling while Kingsley Coman is still out.

Potential Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Dortmund: Marcel Sabitzer is supsneded while Ramy Bensebaini is injured and misses out. Julian Ryerson should return though, with Sebastian Haller and Felix Nmecha available to Terzic and Jadon Sancho close to full game fitness.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Ozcan, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen.

Prediction

This one could be tight with so much on the line but expect Bayern to get the job done to keep their faint title hopes alive. Pick: Bayern 1, Dortmund 0.