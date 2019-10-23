How to watch Benfica vs. Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Benfica (home) vs. Lyon (away)

What to Know

Benfica and Lyon will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Estadio da Luz on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Benfica lost 3-1 to Zenit St. Petersburg three weeks ago. On the other hand, Lyon collected three points with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in their previous leg.

Right now, Benfica (zero points) is last in Group G, while Lyon (four points) is in second place in the group behind Zenit St. Petersburg (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Benfica needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Lyon will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch