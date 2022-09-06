The Champions League is back this Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Maccabi Haifa @ Benfica

What to Know

Maccabi Haifa is set to challenge Benfica in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 6th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz). There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Maccabi Haifa tied Crvena Zvezda in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules. Benfica is coming off of a 3-0 second-leg win over Dynamo Kyiv two weeks ago.

Last year, Maccabi Haifa didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves. As for Benfica, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Liverpool on scores of 1-3 and 3-3.

with Maccabi Haifa and Benfica knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

