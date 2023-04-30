Serie A is back in action on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Bologna

Current Records: Juventus 18-5-8, Bologna 12-8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

What to Know

Juventus are 7-0 against Bologna since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Bologna at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Since Juventus' last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Juventus' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Napoli by a score of 1-0. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Juventus were shut out in the second half.

Meanwhile, despite possessing the ball for 65% of the match Bologna still came up short on Friday. They fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Verona.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see if either squad is able to pick up a win on Sunday.

Odds

Juventus are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +118 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

