The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Borussia Dortmund
What to Know
Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Signal-Iduna-Park on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Man City is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Kobenhavn. Similarly, Borussia Dortmund tied Sevilla 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Man City (ten points) leads Group G, while Borussia Dortmund (seven points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
regardless of the result, Man City has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseA win for Borussia Dortmund would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules).
How To Watch
- Who: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Signal-Iduna-Park
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Dortmund +450; Draw +330; City -185
