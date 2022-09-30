The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Brentford 2-2-3; Bournemouth 2-3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bournemouth is heading back home. They will take on Brentford at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium after a week off. Bournemouth is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.71 goals per match.

Two weeks ago, Bournemouth and Newcastle United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Brentford entered their game against Arsenal last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Brentford falling 3-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

