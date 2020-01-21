How to watch Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-10-7; Bournemouth 5-13-5
What to Know
Bournemouth will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brighton & Hove Albion. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth comes in off of four low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
Bournemouth fell a goal short of Norwich City on Saturday, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and Aston Villa tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Bournemouth came up short against Brighton the last time the two teams met in December, falling 2-0. Maybe Bournemouth will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bournemouth have won three out of their last five games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 13, 2019 - Bournemouth 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 22, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Jan 01, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Sep 15, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
-
WATCH: Messi scores incredible goal
This was one of the top scores of the season in La Liga
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Grades: Liverpool soars; Leicester flops
How has each team fared so far?
-
Player grades: Liverpool vs. Man. United
Who were the top performers of the day?
-
Barcelona vs. Granada preview
Barca is going to try and weather the storm without Luis Suarez
-
Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks
SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has locked in its picks for Sunday's match between...
-
Live updates: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Both teams are missing consistency and key players
-
Liverpool takes care of United
Liverpool is now 16 points clear of Manchester City