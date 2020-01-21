How to watch Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-10-7; Bournemouth 5-13-5

What to Know

Bournemouth will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brighton & Hove Albion. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth comes in off of four low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

Bournemouth fell a goal short of Norwich City on Saturday, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Brighton and Aston Villa tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Bournemouth came up short against Brighton the last time the two teams met in December, falling 2-0. Maybe Bournemouth will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth have won three out of their last five games against Brighton & Hove Albion.