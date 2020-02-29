How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Chelsea 13-9-5; Bournemouth 7-15-5

What to Know

Bournemouth took care of business against Chelsea on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET. Bournemouth has seen their goal totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Chelsea is surely hoping to exploit.

Bournemouth received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 3-0 to Burnley.

Meanwhile, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Bournemouth got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.