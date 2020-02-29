How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Chelsea @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Chelsea 13-9-5; Bournemouth 7-15-5
What to Know
Bournemouth took care of business against Chelsea on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET. Bournemouth has seen their goal totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Chelsea is surely hoping to exploit.
Bournemouth received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 3-0 to Burnley.
Meanwhile, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.
Bournemouth got away with a 1-0 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.
- Dec 14, 2019 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 01, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 28, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 08, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
