The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Bournemouth came up short against Chelsea on Tuesday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, the game between Crystal Palace and Fulham on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Crystal Palace falling 3-0 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Bournemouth +195; Draw +220; Palace +145

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.