The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Fulham 6-3-9, Bournemouth 6-4-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Bournemouth will finish 2023 at home by hosting Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a victory while Fulham will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bournemouth and Nottingham combined for 12 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Bournemouth came out on top in a nail-biter against Nottingham and snuck past 3-2. The result kept Bournemouth happy, as they haven't lost a game since November 4th.

Meanwhile, Fulham's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 2-0 to Burnley. Fulham didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Bournemouth has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4-7 record this season. As for Fulham, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-3-9.

Bournemouth skirted past Fulham 2-1 when the teams last played back in April. Does Bournemouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fulham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bournemouth is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Bournemouth has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Fulham.