The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Bournemouth
- Current Records: Fulham 6-3-9, Bournemouth 6-4-7
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
What to Know
Bournemouth will finish 2023 at home by hosting Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a victory while Fulham will be stumbling in from a loss.
Bournemouth and Nottingham combined for 12 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Bournemouth came out on top in a nail-biter against Nottingham and snuck past 3-2. The result kept Bournemouth happy, as they haven't lost a game since November 4th.
Meanwhile, Fulham's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 2-0 to Burnley. Fulham didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Bournemouth has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4-7 record this season. As for Fulham, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-3-9.
Bournemouth skirted past Fulham 2-1 when the teams last played back in April. Does Bournemouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fulham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Bournemouth is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Bournemouth has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Fulham.
- Apr 01, 2023 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Oct 15, 2022 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Fulham 2
- Apr 20, 2019 - Fulham 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Oct 27, 2018 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Fulham 0