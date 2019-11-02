How to watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester United soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth (home) vs. Manchester United (away)
Current Records: Bournemouth 3-3-4; Manchester United 3-3-4
What to Know
Bournemouth is 0-5-1 against Manchester United since August of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 8:30 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
On Saturday, Bournemouth and Watford ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Man United was able to grind out a solid win over Norwich City on Sunday, winning 3-1. The squad ran away with two goals in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Since Bournemouth (3-3-4) and the Red Devils (3-3-4) are both at 13 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
- When: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester United won five meetings and tied one meeting in their last six contests with Bournemouth.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Manchester United 4 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Apr 18, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Mar 04, 2017 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Aug 14, 2016 - Manchester United 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
