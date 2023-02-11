The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Newcastle United 10-1-10; Bournemouth 4-12-5

What to Know

Newcastle United and Bournemouth played to a draw at St. James' Park and now head to Vitality Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Newcastle has a defense that allows only 0.58 goals per game, so Bournemouth's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Magpies and Fulham three weeks ago, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth came up short against Brentford three weeks ago, falling 2-0.

Newcastle United's win lifted them to (fourth place with 40 points) while Bournemouth's loss dropped them down to (19th place with 17 points). Allowing an average of 2.16 points per game, Bournemouth hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Newcastle United and Bournemouth tied in their last contest.