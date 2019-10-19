How to watch Bournemouth vs. Norwich City: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth (home) vs. Norwich City (away)
Current Records: Bournemouth 3-3-2; Norwich City 2-6-0
What to Know
Norwich City and Bournemouth have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Norwich is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Canaries found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 5-1 punch to the gut against Aston Villa last week. Meanwhile, Bournemouth can only go 1-1 at best against Arsenal this season after their first leg. Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Arsenal. If Bournemouth was hoping to take revenge for the 5-1 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met in February, then they were left disappointed.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Norwich City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
