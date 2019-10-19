How to watch Bournemouth vs. Norwich City: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bournemouth (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Bournemouth 3-3-2; Norwich City 2-6-0

What to Know

Norwich City and Bournemouth have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Norwich is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Canaries found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 5-1 punch to the gut against Aston Villa last week. Meanwhile, Bournemouth can only go 1-1 at best against Arsenal this season after their first leg. Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Arsenal. If Bournemouth was hoping to take revenge for the 5-1 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met in February, then they were left disappointed.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Norwich City

Bournemouth vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.