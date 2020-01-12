How to watch Bournemouth vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Watford 4-10-7; Bournemouth 5-11-5
What to Know
Watford and Bournemouth are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (1-1-5), but likely not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vitality Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.
Watford won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 2-1.
Meanwhile, 2020 "welcomed" Bournemouth with a 4-0 beatdown courtesy of West Ham United last Wednesday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Bournemouth was already down 3 to nothing.
Watford's win brought them up to 4-10-7 while Bournemouth's defeat pulled them down to 5-11-5. Watford is 1-1-1 after wins this season, and Bournemouth is 2-6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Watford
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bournemouth and Watford both have one win in their last seven games.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Watford 0
- Jan 02, 2019 - Watford 3 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Oct 06, 2018 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Watford 0
- Mar 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Watford 2
- Aug 19, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 21, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Oct 01, 2016 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Watford 2
-
