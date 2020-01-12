How to watch Bournemouth vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Watford @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Watford 4-10-7; Bournemouth 5-11-5

What to Know

Watford and Bournemouth are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (1-1-5), but likely not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vitality Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.

Watford won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 2-1.

Meanwhile, 2020 "welcomed" Bournemouth with a 4-0 beatdown courtesy of West Ham United last Wednesday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Bournemouth was already down 3 to nothing.

Watford's win brought them up to 4-10-7 while Bournemouth's defeat pulled them down to 5-11-5. Watford is 1-1-1 after wins this season, and Bournemouth is 2-6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Watford

Bournemouth vs. Watford When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth and Watford both have one win in their last seven games.