How to watch Bournemouth vs. Watford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Watford @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Watford 4-10-7; Bournemouth 5-11-5

What to Know

Watford and Bournemouth are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (1-1-5), but likely not for long. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vitality Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest could be decided by a single goal.

Watford won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 2-1.

Meanwhile, 2020 "welcomed" Bournemouth with a 4-0 beatdown courtesy of West Ham United last Wednesday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Bournemouth was already down 3 to nothing.

Watford's win brought them up to 4-10-7 while Bournemouth's defeat pulled them down to 5-11-5. Watford is 1-1-1 after wins this season, and Bournemouth is 2-6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

  • Who: Bournemouth vs. Watford
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Vitality Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth and Watford both have one win in their last seven games.

  • Oct 26, 2019 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Watford 0
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Watford 3 vs. Bournemouth 3
  • Oct 06, 2018 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Watford 0
  • Mar 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Watford 2
  • Aug 19, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
  • Oct 01, 2016 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Watford 2
