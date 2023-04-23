The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: West Ham United 8-7-15, Bournemouth 9-6-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Bournemouth at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vitality Stadium. Despite being away, West Ham United are nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Considering West Ham United only had possession of the ball for 36% of the match, they should be happy with the result they got on Sunday. They and Arsenal played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. West Ham United's two goals came from Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, while Arsenal got theirs from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They won by a goal and slipped past Tottenham Hotspur 3-2. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Bournemouth were the better team in the second half.

After their draw, West Ham United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Bournemouth are willing to oblige them.

Odds

West Ham United are a slight favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +157 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

