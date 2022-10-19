The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Brentford

Current Records: Chelsea 5-2-2; Brentford 3-3-4

What to Know

Chelsea and Brentford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gtech Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Chelsea winning the first 1-0 on the road and Brentford taking the second 4-1.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Sunday and took the game 2-0.

Meanwhile, Brentford got themselves on the board against Brighton & Hove Albion this past Friday, but Brighton never followed suit. Brentford was able to grind out a solid victory over Brighton, winning 2-0.

Their wins bumped Chelsea to 5-2-2 and Brentford to 3-3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Chelsea and Brentford clash.

How To Watch

Series History

Brentford and Chelsea both have one win in their last two games.